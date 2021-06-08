Spain apologies for new restrictions on crossing land border with Portugal
Spain's government apologised on Tuesday for new restrictions imposed on people crossing the land border with Portugal and said it would review the measure.
Portugal complained late on Monday over a decision by Spain that people would now need to present a negative PCR test result to cross the land border from Portugal into Spain.
