Gangster Ravi Pujari sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 beauty parlour shooting case

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Kochi on Tuesday remanded gangster Ravi Pujari to judicial custody till June 22 in connection with 2018 beauty parlour shooting case. Till now, the case was probed by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Kerala police as it had Pujari's custody till today.

On June 3, a team of Kerala Police took gangster Ravi Pujari from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara jail to Kochi for an investigation in connection with the case. The case pertains to the incident on December 15, 2018, when two bike-borne assailants fired from a pistol outside the beauty parlour run by actor Leena Maria Paul at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi. Pujari is the third accused in this case.

Pujari, who was wanted in several cases including ones related to heinous crimes like murder and extortion, was extradited to Bengaluru in 2020 from Senegal. The gangster, who parted ways with underworld don Chhota Rajan, had jumped bail after he was arrested in Senegal in 2019 and had escaped to South Africa, where he was involved in drug trafficking and extortion.

According to sources in the Indian intelligence, Pujari was hiding under the false identity of Anthony Fernandes, a Burkina Faso passport holder, in a remote village in South Africa. (ANI)

