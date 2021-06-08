Left Menu

UP: Man held for abetting suicide of 4 of a family

Bajpai used to help Gupta take loan from money lenders and got commission on the interest, the SP said. When one money lender used to ask for his money, Bajpai helped Gupta take loan from another and in this manner, the deceased got in a debt trap of Rs 1.35 crore, the SP added.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 08-06-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 18:54 IST
After four people of a family hanged themselves due to financial problems, a man was arrested here on Tuesday for abetment of suicide, police said. Avinash Bajpai alias Vikas was arrested after Akhilesh Gupta mentioned him in his suicide note, Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI. Bajpai used to help Gupta take loan from money lenders and got commission on the interest, the SP said. When one money lender used to ask for his money, Bajpai helped Gupta take loan from another and in this manner, the deceased got in a debt trap of Rs 1.35 crore, the SP added. Bajpai also got Gupta's house registered in his name on December 2019 and had sent him a legal notice to vacate the house by April this year, he said.

Due to this, Gupta (42) was tense and on Monday police found his body hanging from the ceiling of his house along with the bodies of his son Shivang (12), daughter Harshita (10) and wife Rishu Gupta (39).

Police have sent mobile phones and tea cups from the deceased's house for forensic examination, the SP said.

