Man held for sexual assault on minor

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-06-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 18:55 IST
Dakshina Kannada police have arrested a man on the charge of sexually assaulting a four- year old girl in Belthangady taluk of the district.

The accused has been identified as Vighnesh Bhandari from Kakkinje Kutharigudde in Belthangady, police sources said.

The victim's father had lodged a complaint with the Dharmasthala police alleging that theaccused had taken the girl to his house on Monday and sexually assaulted her.

The child has been admitted to hospital and subjected to medical examination.

The accused has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the sources said.

