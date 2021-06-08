Maha: People banned from gathering at lakes, waterfalls in Thane

The administration in Maharashtra's Thane district has banned gatherings near waterfalls, lakes and dams in light of the onset of monsoon in the region, an official said on Tuesday.

District collector Rajesh Narvekar issued an order to effect to prevent accidents at water bodies in the region, the official said.

The order lists out some of the dangerous spots in the district and people have been asked not to venture out into these places during the monsoon, he said.

The order has been issued under section 144 of the CrPC, Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act.

People have been banned from gathering at water bodies in Yeoor, Kalwa, Mumbra, Retibunder, Gaimukh and Uttan seashore in Thane taluka, the official said.

As per the order, assemblies are not allowed at Siddhaghad hills, Sonale Ganpati, Harishchandragad, Barvi dam, Padale dam and Malshej Ghat in Murbad, and Kamba, Khadavali, Titwala river, Ganeshghat in Kalyan taluka, and Nadi Naka and Ganeshpuri river side in Bhiwandi.

In a related development, the Thane Municipal Corporation has set up a ward committee for monsoon-related accidents.

Thane Zilla Parishad's CEO Dr Bhausaheb Dangde has ordered all taluka-level officials in the district to be alert in the event of heavy rains, which are expected in the next few days.

