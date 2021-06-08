Four cops suspended for extorting Rs 1 lakh from shop owner

Four police personnel including a sub-inspector attached to Yashodhara Nagar police station here were suspended on Tuesday for allegedlybeating up a ration shop owner and extorting Rs 1 lakh from him, an official said.

The complainant, who has a shop in Mankapur area, was allegedly taking some food grains from his shop for selling in the open market on May 28 when the vehicle was stopped by police on suspicion.

Advertisement

The police personnel allegedly beat up the driver and summoned the shop owner to the police station.

The shop owner was also beaten up at the station and asked to cough up Rs two lakh for settling the matter, he said in the complaint.

He gave Rs 1 lakh after which his vehicle was released, he claimed.

After he complained, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Neelotpal conducted a preliminary inquiry and sent a report to city police commissioner Amitesh Kumar last week.

The commissioner suspended the four policemen and further probe is on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)