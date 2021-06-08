Left Menu

Man stabbed to death as he takes on youth for eve-teasing minor

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-06-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 19:07 IST
A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in a residential colony in Haryana's Rohtak as he took on a youth who used to eve-tease a 12-year-old, police said on Tuesday.

Kamesh, stated to be a boxer, who later also got into modelling and acting, was stabbed to death with a knife by the accused on Monday night.

Kamesh, who was going to a relative's place in Tej colony, spotted the youth who used to indulge in eve-teasing and as he tried to warn him not to repeat his act, the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

“The accused suddenly pulled out the knife and stabbed him multiple times. Kamesh was rushed to PGIMS hospital (Rohtak) where he died,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters), Rohtak, Gorakhpal said.

Some of the accused's friends were also present.

A case has been registered and further investigations were underway, the DSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

