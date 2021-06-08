Left Menu

Maha: Two women found hanging in jungle in Murbad taluka

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-06-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 19:17 IST
Maha: Two women found hanging in jungle in Murbad taluka
  • India

Two women were found hanging from a tree in a suspected case of suicide in a forested area of Murbad taluka in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The Murbad police have registered a case of accidental death for now, as it is suspected that the victims may have ended their lives in a suicide pact, an official said.

Sharda Avinash Ambij (18) and Manisha Nirgude (19), both residents of Kelni Adivasi Pada of Kalyan taluka, were found hanging in Potgaon jungle of Murbad on Monday, he said.

A group of locals had ventured into the forested area to collect vegetables, when they spotted the bodies and alerted the police, he said.

According to the police, the duo had set out to the jungle on June 4 and failed to return home, the official said.

While no suicide note was recovered from the scene, it was stated that one of the victims suffered from some ailment, while the other one was depressed, he said, adding that further probe is underway in the matter.

