Army provides medical aid to 7 accident victims in JK's Rajouri

The jeep was moving from Nowshera to Mendhar and skidded off the road in front of an Army camp at Galuthi village after its driver lost control of the wheel, the spokesman said.The vehicle after skidding was stuck half way on the side between the road and a stream flowing below.

Army provides medical aid to 7 accident victims in JK's Rajouri
Army provided medical aid to seven persons after their private vehicle met with an accident in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said. The jeep was moving from Nowshera to Mendhar and skidded off the road in front of an Army camp at Galuthi village after its driver lost control of the wheel, the spokesman said.

“The vehicle after skidding was stuck half way on the side between the road and a stream flowing below. Immediately the Quick Reaction Team of the Army swung into action and very carefully evacuated the injured passengers,” he said. The spokesman said the troops also towed the vehicle back onto the road using a heavy military vehicle thereby saving the jeep from plunging down into water. The injured passengers were administered first aid, the spokesman said, adding the injured conveyed their gratitude to the men in uniform for the timely assistance.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

