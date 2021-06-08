Left Menu

Bombay HC cancels Amaravati MP Navneet Rana's caste certificate, says she obtained it fraudulently

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday cancelled the caste certificate issued to Navneet Kaur Rana, the Member of Parliament from Maharashtra's Amaravati, stating that it was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-06-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 19:35 IST
Amaravati MP Navneet Rana. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday cancelled the caste certificate issued to Navneet Kaur Rana, the Member of Parliament from Maharashtra's Amaravati, stating that it was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents. Rana has been fined Rs 2 lakh by a division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and VG Bisht for submitting a fake caste certificate. The court has also directed Rana to surrender the caste certificate validated by order dated November 3, 2017 within six weeks.

"Since she got it validated fraudulently from Caste Scrutiny Committee by producing fabricated and fraudulent documents, caste certificate is cancelled and stands confiscated," the Bombay High Court said. The High court said: "Impugned order dated November 3, 2017 passed by the respondent no.2 committee validating caste claim of the respondent no.3 as 'Mochi' Schedule Caste is quashed and set aside. The caste certificate obtained by respondent no.3, which is validated by order dated November 3, 2017 is cancelled and confiscated."

The Amaravati MP said that she would approach the Supreme Court regarding the judgment of the Bombay High Court. "I respect the court's order as a citizen of this country. I will approach the Supreme Court, I am confident that I will get justice," Rana told ANI. (ANI)

