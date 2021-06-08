Mexico says visas, not enforcement, feature in Harris migration talks

Talks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will focus on root causes of migration and legal routes like temporary employment visas rather than security strategies to catch people trying to reach the United States, a senior Mexican official said.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said enforcement would be discussed when other U.S. officials visit Mexico in coming weeks, without giving details.

Harris is visiting Mexico on Tuesday and will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding on USAID and Mexican government aid cooperation in Central America.

