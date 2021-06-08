Left Menu

Mexico says visas, not enforcement, feature in Harris migration talks

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-06-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 19:49 IST
Mexico says visas, not enforcement, feature in Harris migration talks
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Talks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will focus on root causes of migration and legal routes like temporary employment visas rather than security strategies to catch people trying to reach the United States, a senior Mexican official said.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said enforcement would be discussed when other U.S. officials visit Mexico in coming weeks, without giving details.

Harris is visiting Mexico on Tuesday and will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding on USAID and Mexican government aid cooperation in Central America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021