U.N. Security Council backs Guterres for second term

The United Nations Security Council backed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday for a second term, recommending that the 193-member General Assembly appoint him for another five years from Jan. 1, 2022, said Estonia's U.N. Ambassador Sven Jürgenson, council president for June.

Jürgenson said the General Assembly was likely to meet to make the appointment on June 18.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)