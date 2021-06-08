Left Menu

U.N. Security Council backs Guterres for second term

Reuters | New York | Updated: 08-06-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 19:53 IST
U.N. Security Council backs Guterres for second term
The United Nations Security Council backed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday for a second term, recommending that the 193-member General Assembly appoint him for another five years from Jan. 1, 2022, said Estonia's U.N. Ambassador Sven Jürgenson, council president for June.

Jürgenson said the General Assembly was likely to meet to make the appointment on June 18.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

