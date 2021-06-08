Left Menu

Unique outreach programme started to address public grievances in JK's Reasi

In a unique initiative in Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi Charandeep Singh on Tuesday launched a public grievances redressal campaign to reach out to the common masses and resolve their issues.Singh attended 40 calls in one-and-a-half hour session during the Reasi Beeps-Beat the Pandemic campaign, which will be a regular feature on Tuesday every week from 11 am to 12.30 pm.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:13 IST
Unique outreach programme started to address public grievances in JK's Reasi
  • Country:
  • India

In a unique initiative in Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi Charandeep Singh on Tuesday launched a public grievances redressal campaign to reach out to the common masses and resolve their issues.

Singh attended 40 calls in one-and-a-half hour session during the 'Reasi Beeps-Beat the Pandemic' campaign, which will be a regular feature on Tuesday every week from 11 am to 12.30 pm. ''This unique initiative has been launched to stay connected with the public during the Covid pandemic,'' the deputy commissioner said.

He said the campaign is aimed at instilling confidence among the public in the district administration during the pandemic.

During the session, people from different areas projected developmental demands and grievances.

Singh directed the concerned officers and officials to redress the grievances of people on priority. He also appealed to the public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021