Left Menu

Police: 4 people fatally shot in home in Portland, Oregon

His friends come by and work on their stereos. Clark said she and her boyfriend were watching television Sunday when she heard a popping sound. She thought it was from a science fiction show they were watching, but learned Monday of the shooting.The investigation is continuing and autopsies will be performed, according to police.No other information about the shooting was immediately made public.AP RUP RUP

PTI | Portland | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:15 IST
Police: 4 people fatally shot in home in Portland, Oregon
  • Country:
  • United States

Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot over the weekend at a home in the city.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:25 pm Sunday at a home in the southeastern part of the city and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

Investigators do not believe the shootings were murders and a suicide, police spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley told The Oregonian/OregonLive. No one is in custody but police do not believe there's a risk to the public, Pashley said. He said he didn't know the relationships of the people who died.

Sonia Clark, who lives in a duplex across the street from the home where the people were killed, told the newspaper she saw workers from the medical examiner's office Monday morning remove two bodies from the home, a tan house with brown shutters shaded by a large pine tree.

Clark said a man in his late 20s to early 30s lives in the house and was often tinkering with or fixing cars.

“It's a gentleman who has a lot of friends coming and going,” she said. “He works on cars. His friends come by and work on their stereos.” Clark said she and her boyfriend were watching television Sunday when she heard “a popping sound.” She thought it was from a science fiction show they were watching, but learned Monday of the shooting.

The investigation is continuing and autopsies will be performed, according to police.

No other information about the shooting was immediately made public.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021