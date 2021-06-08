Left Menu

CBI lodges FIR against FCI official for 'amassing illicit wealth', carries out searches

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:17 IST
The CBI carried out searches at 13 locations on Tuesday after registering an FIR against an assistant in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for allegedly amassing illicit wealth to the tune of Rs 2.93 crore in five years, which is disproportionate to his known source of income, officials said.

Kishore Meena, Assistant Grade-I, was nabbed in a case of bribery in Bhopal along with his three senior colleagues, they said.

During searches, cash amounting to over Rs 3 crore was recovered from a vault at Meena's premises, the officials said.

Meena has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a fresh case of alleged illicit enrichment to the tune of Rs 2.93 crore during the check period of December 2, 2016 to May 29, 2021.

''Searches are being conducted at 13 locations in Bhopal, Vidisha, Khandwa, Jhabua, Narsingpur, Jabalpur, Nanded and Jalgaon, including at the premises of contractors and private persons,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

He said the instant case was registered on the basis of information collected during the investigation of another case related to alleged bribery, wherein four FCI officials, including the said Assistant Grade-I, were arrested.

''During the searches at the premises of the accused in the said case of bribery, cash of Rs 3.01 crore (approx.) was recovered,'' Joshi said.

