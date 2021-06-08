Left Menu

Goa to open up vaccination for 18-44 age group heading abroad

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:26 IST
Goa to open up vaccination for 18-44 age group heading abroad
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government on Tuesday said it will open up COVID-19 vaccination for persons in the 18 to 44 age group, who need to travel abroad, from Wednesday onwards.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state will administer the first dose of vaccines to people in 18-44 age category, who need to travel abroad for work, education and sporting events, as per the Centre's guidelines.

Sawant, in his tweet, listed the documents that the beneficiaries are required to furnish at vaccination centres.

People will have to carry admission offers or associated formal communications for the purpose of education and job offer letters, he said, adding that sportspersons will have to furnish their nomination to participate in Tokyo Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021