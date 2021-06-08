Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board class 10, 12 exams cancelled due to COVID-19 situation

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for session 2020-2021, keeping in view the "extraordinary situation arising due to the COVID pandemic".

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:30 IST
Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board class 10, 12 exams cancelled due to COVID-19 situation
Uttar Pradesh Minority Welfare Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for session 2020-2021, keeping in view the "extraordinary situation arising due to the COVID pandemic". An official release said that students from class 1 to class VIII, class IX and class XI will be promoted to the next class.

"In view of the extraordinary circumstances arising due to COVID-19, class 10 and class 12 board examinations for the academic session 2020-21 in Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council-recognised and state-aided madarsas have been cancelled. Also, a decision has been taken to promote the students from class 1 to class 8, class 9 and class 11 to the next class," said an official statement quoting state Minority Welfare Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi. "Regarding the promotion, compliance with the provisions mentioned in the orders issued and to be issued from time to time by the Basic Education Department and Secondary Education Department will be ensured," the statement added.

The UP government had earlier cancelled the 12th intermediate Board Exams 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021