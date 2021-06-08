Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board class 10, 12 exams cancelled due to COVID-19 situation

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for session 2020-2021, keeping in view the "extraordinary situation arising due to the COVID pandemic". An official release said that students from class 1 to class VIII, class IX and class XI will be promoted to the next class.

"In view of the extraordinary circumstances arising due to COVID-19, class 10 and class 12 board examinations for the academic session 2020-21 in Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council-recognised and state-aided madarsas have been cancelled. Also, a decision has been taken to promote the students from class 1 to class 8, class 9 and class 11 to the next class," said an official statement quoting state Minority Welfare Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi. "Regarding the promotion, compliance with the provisions mentioned in the orders issued and to be issued from time to time by the Basic Education Department and Secondary Education Department will be ensured," the statement added.

The UP government had earlier cancelled the 12th intermediate Board Exams 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

