Left Menu

EU to launch legal proceeding against Germany in ECB ruling - source

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:36 IST
EU to launch legal proceeding against Germany in ECB ruling - source

The European Commission is expected to start an infringement procedure against Germany on Wednesday, after the country's highest court was rebuked for a judgement seen as questioning the superiority of the EU's top court, a source said on Tuesday. A ruling by Germany's constitutional court in May 2020 has triggered concerns over its compatibility with European Union law, a European Commission source told Reuters.

"The judgement presents a dangerous precedence for EU law, both with respect to the practice of the German constitutional court as with respect to the highest and constitutional courts of other member countries," the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021