Left Menu

Assam woman raped, stripped by 2; accused arrested

PTI | Jorhat | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:50 IST
Assam woman raped, stripped by 2; accused arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A restaurant employee was raped and stripped of all her clothes in Assam's Jorhat district allegedly by two men who have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The crime took place at Tarajan area on AT Road in the heart of Jorhat town at around 9 pm Monday.

''When the woman was returning from her duty in a restaurant, she was caught by two rickshaw pullers who dragged her inside a fish and vegetable market in the area,'' a police official said.

The two men in their 20s allegedly raped her and left her without clothes. She was rescued by two locals and a patrolling team of the police.

The victim was taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where the rape was confirmed, police said.

''We started an operation immediately and arrested the culprits within hours, the official said.

A case has been registered at Jorhat police station in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021