U.N. rights chief and genocide prevention adviser welcome Mladic conviction
United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday welcomed a ruling by U.N. judges who upheld the conviction of former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic for genocide and war crimes.
Alice Wairimu Nderitu, special adviser to the U.N. Secretary-General on prevention of genocide, said in the joint statement issued in Geneva that the verdict sent an important message to the western Balkans, where "genocide denial" was on the rise.
