K Sudhakaran appointed as president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

Member of Parliament from Kerala's Kannur, K Sudhakaran has been appointed as the president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:05 IST
K Sudhakaran, President KPCC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Member of Parliament from Kerala's Kannur, K Sudhakaran has been appointed as the president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, K Suresh, PT Thomas, and T Siddique have been appointed as working presidents of KPCC.

K Sudhakaran, while accepting the post, said, "I got the information of my appointment from Rahul Gandhi (Congress leader). I am very happy to accept the post". Talking about the stature of Congress at an organisational level, the newly appointed KPCC president said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has entrusted me with the responsibility of strengthening the party, and I am sure that I can do it. For this, I will try to maintain a cordial relationship with all leaders to strengthen the party."

"I am hopeful of making Congress strong within six months. Our people here are ambitious, and are waiting for the same," he added. Congress and United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders have welcomed the appointment of the 73-year-old politician as KPCC President.

Former opposition leaders, Ramesh Chennithala and Ommen Chandy, along with the former KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran welcomed the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) decision. Welcoming the decision, Muslim league leader PK Kunjalikutty said, "K Sudhakaran is capable to strengthen the party". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

