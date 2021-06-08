Left Menu

Maha ACB nabs Nagpur civic clerk for bribery

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:19 IST
A clerk in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation's health department was nabbed on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a woman who wanted to get her husband's retirement dues cleared, said Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau officials.

The woman told ACB that her husband was not keeping well and, therefore, she was running around to get his dues cleared, an official said.

''The clerk demanded Rs 10,000 from the woman, and was caught while accepting the amount during a trap laid by us today. The process of registering a case is underway,'' he added.

