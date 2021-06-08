Left Menu

Mithun moves HC, seeks quashing of case linking him with Bengal post-poll violence

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:26 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing of a case registered against him for alleged incitement to post-poll violence through his speeches, in which he had uttered popular dialogues from his films.

Hearing of the matter is likely to be taken up before the appropriate bench of the court later this week, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Chakraborty claimed that the utterances of such film dialogues were only recreational and that he is innocent and in no way connected with any offence as alleged by the complainant.

The complainant claimed in his FIR at the Maniktala police station in Kolkata that the actor had used dialogues like ''marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane (I will hit you here and the body will fall in the crematorium)'' and ''ek chobole chabi (just one snakebite and you will become a photograph) during a BJP campaign rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata for the West Bengal assembly elections.

It was alleged that these dialogues were a cause for post-poll violence in the state.

Chakraborty has sought before the high court quashing of proceedings against him pending before the additional chief judicial magistrate at Sealdah court.

He has been accused of promoting enmity between different groups, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and making statements conducing to public mischief.

The actor uttered the popular film dialogues at a rally after he joined the BJP on March 7.

Clashes were reported from several places in West Bengal following the declaration of assembly election results on May 2.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in early last month that at least 16 people have lost their lives in post- poll violence in the state.

