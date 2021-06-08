Left Menu

Guj: Wellness centre to face criminal case for non-payment of gratuity

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:29 IST
Gujarat's labour and employment department has initiated legal proceedings against Ahmedabad-based VLCC Healthcare & Wellness Centre over alleged non-payment of gratuity dues to employees, a release said on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, Vipul Mittra, has passed an order for registration of a criminal case against the VLCC centre, located in Baleshwar Square complex on SG Highway, for the non-payment of gratuity after receiving complaints from employees.

''Show-cause notices were issued to VLCC Healthcare & Wellness Centre, Ahmedabad branch, after checks conducted by the officer of the labour department confirmed that they either had delayed the payment of gratuity or were not paying gratuity at all,'' said the release.

A criminal case will be filed against the concerned VLCC centre under sections 9 and 11 of the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, which provides for imprisonment for a term between three months to one year, or a fine of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, or both, said the release.

The management of the wellness centre could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Between October and December last year, the labour and employment department had taken legal action against 17 erring firms in various districts for non-payment of gratuity, as per the release.

