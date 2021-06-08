Left Menu

Covid-19: Gujarat waives off property tax for cinema halls, gyms

The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a complete waiver of property tax for cinema houses, multiplexes, and gymnasiums, for a period of one year from April 1 this year to March 31, 2022., in view of the Covid pandemic, the chief minister's office said on Tuesday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:36 IST
Covid-19: Gujarat waives off property tax for cinema halls, gyms
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a complete waiver of property tax for cinema houses, multiplexes, and gymnasiums, for a period of one year from April 1 this year to March 31, 2022., in view of the Covid pandemic, the chief minister's office said on Tuesday. The decision was taken in the working committee meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

It has also been decided in the committee meeting that such cinema houses- multiplexes and gymnasiums will also be exempted from the fixed charge in the electricity bill and will be charged only on the actual electricity consumption. "In a major relief to the Cinema Halls, Multiplexes and Gymnasiums impacted by the Corona pandemic in the State, CM Vijay Rupani announces a complete waiver of Property Tax and Fix Charges on Electricity Bills for one year between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021