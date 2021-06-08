Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar to visit Kenya from June 12 to 14: MEA

The development partnership is an important aspect of the relationship between the two countries which the visit will seek to deepen, the MEA said in a statement.It said the minister will also interact with the thriving Indian-origin community, an important bridge between the two countries.India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nations Security Council.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:37 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a three-day visit to Kenya beginning Saturday with an aim to explore ways to further broaden ties between the countries.

Announcing Jaishankar's visit from June 12 to 14, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that the minister and his Kenyan counterpart will co-chair the third meeting of the India-Kenya joint commission that will review all aspects of bilateral ties.

The external affairs minister is visiting Kuwait from June 9 to 11.

Kenya is a key partner country for India in the African continent.

The MEA said the last meeting of the India-Kenya joint commission was held in Delhi in March 2019.

''In Nairobi, Jaishankar will also meet with other ministers of the Kenyan government to take forward the India-Kenya relationship. The development partnership is an important aspect of the relationship between the two countries which the visit will seek to deepen,'' the MEA said in a statement.

It said the minister will also interact with the thriving Indian-origin community, an important bridge between the two countries.

''India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nations Security Council. They are also members of the Commonwealth. Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has longstanding ties,'' the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

