SCBA's claim on elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges not confirmed by CJI's office

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday claimed that Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana has requested Chief Justices of all the high courts to consider apex court lawyers for elevation as HC judges but there was no official word from the office of the CJI.

After SCBA made the claim, persons, who are well versed with the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) dealing with appointment of judges in high courts, said the selection of advocates for elevation to the high court benches is the sole prerogative of the high court collegium headed by the Chief Justices.

Earlier in the day, the SCBA President Vikas Singh issued a public statement to its members that the CJI has agreed to request Chief Justices of all the high courts to consider lawyers practicing in apex court for elevation as HC judges However, those familiar with the procedure on appointment of judges for high courts, said the office of the Chief Justice of India has no role in initial selection of names of lawyers for elevation as high court judges. The collegiums, as per the prevalent practice, headed by chief justices of high courts short list and recommend names of lawyers practicing there and the judicial officers under service category for appointment as high court judges.

Singh on Tuesday said “CJI has agreed to the request made by SCBA and has requested the Chief Justices of the High Courts to consider lawyers practicing in the Supreme Court for elevation to their High Courts.” He said the Executive Committee of SCBA has constituted a 'search committee' which, besides him, comprises the bar body's vice president and senior member Mahalakshmi Pavani and its four members -- Rakesh Dwivedi, Shekhar Naphade, Vijay Hansaria and V Giri -- to facilitate the process of elevation by identifying deserving and meritorious Supreme Court practitioners.

“The High Court Collegium may then consider such names along with the lawyers from the High Court Bar in order to choose the most deserving candidate amongst those available for elevation,” he said.

Singh wrote to the CJI on May 31 that lawyers practicing in the apex court have “vast experience and best exposure in dealing with all kinds of issues relating to civil, criminal, Constitutional, commercial law''.

“However, they are rarely considered for elevation by the high court collegium as they do not regularly practice before the high court and while being professionally more meritorious than their colleagues at the high court, lose the opportunity for being considered as such,” the letter said.

He said the experienced and seasoned lawyers practicing in the apex court will prove to be deserving and meritorious judges of high courts.

