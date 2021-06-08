Newly-elected Tibetan parliamentarians in-exile take oath of office

The newly-elected Tibetan parliamentarians in-exile took the oath of office on Tuesday in Dharamshala, the headquarters of the Tibetan government in-exile.

They were administered the oath of office by pro-tem speaker of the 17th Tibetan parliament in-exile Dawa Tsering. The members are also expected to elect the speaker and the deputy speaker in this week, an official said.

