Left Menu

EU to launch legal steps against Germany over ECB ruling - sources

Such a letter is the first stage in a process that can ultimately lead to the Commission asking the EU's Court of Justice to impose penalties. One of the sources said the German court ruling was viewed in Brussels as a dangerous precedent for EU law, which could lead other member countries to assert the authority of their courts above that of the EU court.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 22:22 IST
EU to launch legal steps against Germany over ECB ruling - sources

The European Commission will start a legal procedure against Germany on Wednesday, investigating whether a German court broke EU rules by challenging central bank bond purchases already approved by the top EU court, two sources said on Tuesday.

In May 2020, Germany's Constitutional Court ruled that the European Central Bank had overstepped its mandate with bond purchases. However, the EU's top court had earlier already given the green light for the ECB scheme. The European court admonished the German judges for their ruling, arguing it alone had the right to decide whether EU bodies are breaching the bloc's rules.

The two sources said the Commission, the EU's executive arm, was expected to agree on Wednesday to send a letter to Germany notifying Berlin that it was investigating whether the German court's ruling had violated EU rules. Such a letter is the first stage in a process that can ultimately lead to the Commission asking the EU's Court of Justice to impose penalties.

One of the sources said the German court ruling was viewed in Brussels as a dangerous precedent for EU law, which could lead other member countries to assert the authority of their courts above that of the EU court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021