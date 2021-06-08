Left Menu

Rape accused chargesheeted in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-06-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 22:38 IST
Rape accused chargesheeted in J-K's Reasi
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said it filed a chargesheet against a man for allegedly raping a woman several times on the pretext of marriage in Reasi district.

The chargesheet against S Harjit Singh was filed in a local court in a case registered against him in 2018 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, a police spokesman said.

He said a woman lodged a written complaint in Police Station Chasana of Sub Division Mahore alleging that Singh lured her for marriage and repeatedly raped her several times and impregnated her twice.

However, both the times he persuaded her for abortion, the woman said in her complaint.

After registration of the case, the spokesman said, police started an investigation during which medical opinion regarding the offense against the victim was sought and statements of the victim and her mother were recorded under section 164 A of the Code of Criminal Procedure by the Judicial magistrate.

The statements of other relevant witnesses were also recorded under section 161 of CrPC, while other circumstantial evidence required in the investigation for coming to conclusive opinion were also collected in the case, he said, adding on the basis of evidence, allegations in the case are proved against the accused.

“On the basis of evidence collected and compliance of legal procedures, the case is proved and a final report is produced in the court of law after taking the accused in police custody for judicial determination,” the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021