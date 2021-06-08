Rape accused chargesheeted in J-K's Reasi

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said it filed a chargesheet against a man for allegedly raping a woman several times on the pretext of marriage in Reasi district.

The chargesheet against S Harjit Singh was filed in a local court in a case registered against him in 2018 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, a police spokesman said.

He said a woman lodged a written complaint in Police Station Chasana of Sub Division Mahore alleging that Singh lured her for marriage and repeatedly raped her several times and impregnated her twice.

However, both the times he persuaded her for abortion, the woman said in her complaint.

After registration of the case, the spokesman said, police started an investigation during which medical opinion regarding the offense against the victim was sought and statements of the victim and her mother were recorded under section 164 A of the Code of Criminal Procedure by the Judicial magistrate.

The statements of other relevant witnesses were also recorded under section 161 of CrPC, while other circumstantial evidence required in the investigation for coming to conclusive opinion were also collected in the case, he said, adding on the basis of evidence, allegations in the case are proved against the accused.

“On the basis of evidence collected and compliance of legal procedures, the case is proved and a final report is produced in the court of law after taking the accused in police custody for judicial determination,” the spokesman said.

