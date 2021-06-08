Mob attacks man for deserting wife, living with another woman

A mob of 14 people has been booked for allegedly thrashing a man for deserting his wife and living with another woman in Varap area of Kalyan in Thane, police said on Tuesday.

The couple, who were in a live-in relationship, were hit during their house warming ceremony on May 27, and the accused include the estranged wife of the man and her kin, an official said.

''A case was registered on Monday against 14 people in the mob though no arrest has been made as yet,'' the official added.

