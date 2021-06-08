Congress leader Surjewala slams Haryana govt's new tubewell connection policy

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday slammed the new tubewell connection policy of the Haryana government, alleging it was aimed at denying fresh connections to the state's farmers.

Surjewala alleged that the policy announced on May 1 that "bans" release of new tubewell connections on farmers' land falling in the ''canal command area'', would adversely affect the farmers of northern and southern Haryana.

He also flayed ''total ban'' on the release of tubewell connections above 30 bhp alleging that this order would hit the farmers of southern Haryana, where the water level was already too deep.

Stating that it was not for the first time that the government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has come out with "anti-farmer policies", the Congress leader demanded that the state dispensation should withdraw the fresh policy.

"On May 1, a new policy for providing tubewell connections was issued by the power companies of Haryana. This 'Tughlaqi' policy is aimed at snatching the livelihood of the farmers," Surjewala alleged while addressing a digital news conference.

"If the farmer's land comes under the canal command area (an area which is under assured irrigation of a canal), then no tubewell connection will be allotted to him," he said.

"Thus, according to this anti-farmer policy, tubewell connections will no longer be sanctioned in Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Dadri, Narnaul, Mahendragarh, Mewat, Gurugram because in these districts, 80 to 90 per cent of the area comes under the flow or lift command area of canal irrigation," he pointed out.

"The farmers of north and south Haryana will be most affected by this order. Is the Khattar-Dushyant Chautala duo not aware that canal water is available in most of Haryana for only 7 days out of 30 days in a month? "In southern Haryana, the turn for irrigation water comes after 45 days and sometimes even after 60 days. So, how will the farmer be able to cultivate his land?" the senior Congress leader asked.

He further queried on whether the BJP-JJP government knows that about 25 per cent of the canal command area does not get canal water supply.

"But, simply because that area has been declared a command area, then tubewell connections will not be provided there. In such a situation, what will the toiling farmer and the farm labourer do? What will he sow? What will he eat and how will he feed his family?" he said.

Surjewala further said that under this policy, a condition has also been incorporated that tubewell connection of more than 30 bhp will not be sanctioned in future.

"Henceforth, no new tubewell application beyond 30 bhp shall be accepted." "In the whole of southern Haryana and in the whole of Ahirwal, especially in Bhiwani, Dadri, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Mewat, Gurugram, the groundwater level is so deep that most of the motors are of 40-50 bhp," he claimed.

