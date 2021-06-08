Left Menu

Displaced Syrians rally against ending cross-border aid

Dujarric said some of Syrias most vulnerable are in the northwest, where 3.4 million are in need, including the displaced who live in over 1,000 camps and informal settlements along the Turkish-Syrian border.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 08-06-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 23:03 IST
Displaced Syrians rally against ending cross-border aid
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Dozens of displaced people in rebel-held northwest Syria on Tuesday protested efforts by Damascus and its allies to end humanitarian aid crossing from Turkey into the impoverished war-ravaged enclave. The U.N. Security Council mandate for humanitarian aid deliveries, now reduced from four initial international crossing points to a single border crossing from Turkey to Syria's rebel-held northwest, expires July 10. Veto-wielding Russia, Damascus' close ally, has been pressing for the border crossing's closure. Moscow insists the Syrian government should control all assistance going into the country — even to areas outside its control. The last border crossing, Bab al-Hawa, has become a lifeline and the main point from which international aid is brought into the northwest, home to over 4 million people, most of them displaced.

The protesters in the Alteh displaced persons camp, north of Idlib city, held up signs calling the crossing a “lifeline.” “The crossing is my path to health,” another read. “These borders are giving us everything from medical supplies to food and medicines and everything we need,” said Abdelsalam al-Youssif, who heads the camp. “If this decision goes ahead, then the world will be responsible for killing and displacing us.” The United States is seeking the reauthorization of U.N. access to Bab al-Hawa and the reopening of other border crossings before the mandate for humanitarian aid deliveries expires. There is strong support in the 15-member council for maintaining and even adding border crossings. The United Nations and international aid groups have called on Russia to not veto the extension. “Bab al-Hawa is the last lifeline preventing a humanitarian catastrophe for millions of people in Syria,” Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general said Monday. “Despite ongoing efforts to deliver a small number of trucks cross-line from Damascus, there remains no alternative to delivering aid at this scale and with this scope.? Dujarric said some of Syria's most vulnerable are in the northwest, where 3.4 million are in need, including the displaced who live in over 1,000 camps and informal settlements along the Turkish-Syrian border. Around 1,000 trucks cross the border each month with crucial aid. This is why the secretary-general has said a large-scale cross-border response for an additional 12 months remains essential to save lives, Dujarric said. Mohammed al-Jarrak, a protestor in Alteh camp, warned of a famine. “If we are cut off, there will be a famine. A massive famine that will benefit the (Syrian) regime,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021