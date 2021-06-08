2 held for beating up medical staff of govt hospital in Ghaziabad

Left Menu

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-06-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 23:14 IST
Two people were arrested for allegedly manhandling staff in the emergency ward of MMG government hospital in GT Road area here, police said on Tuesday.

GT Road Kotwali police said the two youth had gone for some treatment to the hospital on Monday night but later engaged in an altercation with the medical staff.

A fight broke out as other accomplices of the youth also joined in and thrashed the hospital staff while also damaging medical equipment in the ward, SHO Kotwali Sandip Singh said.

An FIR has been registered against the assailants with two named accused -- Adil and Rahul -- arrested under various IPC sections, including 332, 353, 427, 34 and 307.

On Tuesday morning, the affected medical staff went on a strike as they did not attend to OPD services for two hours owing to the incident on Monday.

A police team reached the place and pacified them to get back to work with assurance of catching hold of the other accused.

Police have raided the possible hideouts of the attackers and they will be nabbed soon, SHO Singh added.

