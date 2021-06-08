Left Menu

Petition in Calcutta HC seeks probe into 'agitation' outside CBI office after arrest of TMC leaders in Narada case

A writ petition has been filed in Calcutta High Court seeking an investigation by an independent agency into "agitation" outside the Nizam Palace in Kolkata on May 17, 2021, after the arrest of four senior Trinamool Congress leaders by CBI in Narada sting operation case.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A writ petition has been filed in Calcutta High Court seeking an investigation by an independent agency into "agitation" outside the Nizam Palace in Kolkata on May 17, 2021, after the arrest of four senior Trinamool Congress leaders by CBI in Narada sting operation case. Petitioner Sharad Sinha has said the state was under partial lockdown from May 16 and asked how did thousands of people gather outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office at Nizam Palace along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 17.

The petition sought an order to investigate the incident by an independent agency and identify the police personnel present on that day. He sought disciplinary action against them "for failure to maintain law and order situation during the time of partial lockdown". The matter is likely to be heard by a single bench tomorrow.

The Calcutta High Court had last month granted interim bail to four Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders - Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra, and former mayor of Kolkata Sovan Chatterjee in the ongoing investigation in the Narada case. (ANI)

