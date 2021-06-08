Former UP-cadre bureaucrat Anup Chandra Pandey appointed as EC
Former Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer Anup Chandra Pandey was appointed as an election commissioner on Tuesday.
The legislative department in the law ministry said the president is pleased to appoint Pandey, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1984 batch, as an election commissioner with effect from the date he assumes office.
There was a vacancy in the poll panel. Sunil Arora demitted office as the chief election commissioner (CEC) on April 12.
While Sushil Chandra is the CEC, Rajiv Kumar is the other election commissioner.
