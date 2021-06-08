Left Menu

Mexico and U.S. plan investment boost to tackle migration

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-06-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 23:50 IST
Mexico and U.S. plan investment boost to tackle migration
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico and the United States have agreed to launch new "high-level economic cooperation mechanisms" to lift investment in Mexico and address the root causes of migration, according to a Memorandum of Understanding signed by both countries on Tuesday.

In addition, the two countries would seek to promote growth using the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact, according to the memorandum shared by Mexico's government.

Mexico and the United States also agreed to set up a special group to combat human smuggling and trafficking as part of efforts to contain illegal immigration, the document said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021