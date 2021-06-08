Mexico and U.S. plan investment boost to tackle migration

Mexico and the United States have agreed to launch new "high-level economic cooperation mechanisms" to lift investment in Mexico and address the root causes of migration, according to a Memorandum of Understanding signed by both countries on Tuesday.

In addition, the two countries would seek to promote growth using the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact, according to the memorandum shared by Mexico's government.

Mexico and the United States also agreed to set up a special group to combat human smuggling and trafficking as part of efforts to contain illegal immigration, the document said.

