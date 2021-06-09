Left Menu

Truck driver shot dead in west Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 00:00 IST
A 50-year-old truck driver was allegedly shot dead in west Delhi’s Basai Darapur area on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, a PCR call was received on Tuesday at around 3.10 am that a man has been shot near ESI hospital, Basai Darapur.

The caller, who identified himself as Jitender, a resident of Palwal in Haryana and working as cleaner of a truck, said three to four men came in a car and parked it in front of his vehicle, a senior police officer said.

Two persons got down from the car and shot truck driver Lakhmi Chand, a resident of Palwal, in his waist and fled away with his mobile phone and Rs 5,000, the officer said.

The victim was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

A case was registered in the matter and investigation is in progress, they added.

