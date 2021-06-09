Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Socialist Castillo holds on to tight lead in Peru election as protests break out

Hundreds of Peruvians demonstrated outside the elections office in Lima on Tuesday as the presidential vote count neared its end, with socialist Pedro Castillo holding on to a narrow lead and tensions rising over contested ballots and accusations of fraud. Castillo, who has worried markets and mining firms with his plans to shake up the copper-rich country's politics, held a slim lead of some 50.2%, ahead of right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori on 49.8%, with over 97% of the votes tallied.

Pandemic propels Auckland to top of EIU's most liveable cities ranking

COVID-19 has shaken up the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual ranking of most liveable cities, propelling Auckland to first place, replacing Vienna, which crashed out of the top 10 as the island nations of New Zealand, Australia and Japan fared best. The Austrian capital had led the list since 2018 and for years ran neck and neck with Melbourne at the top of the survey of 140 urban centres. New Zealand's elimination of COVID-19 within its borders through lockdown measures helped by its geographic isolation, however, gave its cities a big boost.

Ecuador secures $550 million to finance vaccination campaign

Ecuador has secured $550 million in financing to carry out its coronavirus vaccination, an essential step to begin reviving its pandemic-hit economy, economy minister Simon Cueva said on Tuesday. President Guillermo Lasso, who took office on May 24, has pledged to vaccinate nine million of Ecuador's population of 17.5 million in the first 100 days of his government, and is seeking to accelerate negotiations to buy more vaccine doses.

Wife of 'El Chapo' to plead guilty to helping him run drug cartel, NY Times says

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican narcotics kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is expected to plead guilty this week to federal charges of helping him run the notorious Sinaloa drug cartel, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. The Times, citing an unnamed person familiar with the case, reported that Coronel would appear in Federal District Court in Washington on Thursday morning to enter her plea.

Harris says Mexico talks 'candid,' pledges investment to stem migration

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that she saw him as a partner in tackling migration as they agreed on Tuesday to deepen economic ties and invest to improve conditions in Central America. The administration of President Joe Biden has been struggling with the number of migrant children and families arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, mainly from Central America, and Biden has tasked Harris with trying to solve the issue.

U.N. Security Council backs Guterres for second term

The United Nations Security Council backed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday for a second term, recommending that the 193-member General Assembly appoint him for another five years starting Jan. 1, 2022. Estonia's U.N. ambassador, Sven Jürgenson, council president for June, said the General Assembly was likely to meet to make the appointment on June 18.

Mexico bans influential ex-minister from holding public office

A former Mexican senior Cabinet minister, Luis Videgaray, has been banned from holding jobs or positions in public service for 10 years for failing to properly disclose his assets while in office, the Mexican government said on Tuesday. The Public Administration Ministry (SFP) said it had applied the maximum possible sanction against Videgaray for making incorrect declarations for three years running during his time as finance minister and later as foreign minister.

U.N. rejects Russia concerns over push to tackle AIDS

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a declaration on Tuesday aimed at ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 after Russia failed in a bid to remove language it said pushed countries to decriminalize prostitution and drug use. The 193-member General Assembly overwhelming voted down Russia's last minute attempt to amend the 18-page declaration. It voted 165 in favor and four against to adopt the non-binding declaration - the fifth such text on AIDS in the past 20 years.

How an informant and a messaging app led to huge global crime sting

It took $100,000 plus expenses, and the opportunity for a reduced prison sentence, for the smartphone developer to collaborate with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2018 and kick-start Operation Trojan Shield, according to a court document. Three years later, the investigation involving 9,000 law enforcement officers from 17 countries saw authorities monitor 27 million messages from 12,000 devices in 100 countries and track the activities of more than 300 organised crime groups, the European Union's law enforcement agency, Europol, said in a statement.

Biden Asia chief 'relatively confident' on billion vaccine timing despite India crisis

President Joe Biden's Indo-Pacific policy chief said on Tuesday he was "relatively confident" a target for the production of a billion vaccine doses for the region by the end of 2022 would be met, despite the COVID-19 crisis in India, where they are due to be made. Asked at an event hosted by the Center for a New American Security think tank if he expected a delay in the four-nation plan, which was announced at the White House in March with great fanfare, Kurt Campbell said Washington had been in close consultation with India and others involved in the project.

