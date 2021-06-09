Left Menu

Woman found hanging in UP's Amethi

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 09-06-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 08:59 IST
A 22-year-old woman was found hanging at her home in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Karmavati got married to Shitla Prasad four years ago and she has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter also.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on Tuesday evening, SHO of city police station Shyam Sundar said.

The body was sent for postmortem and a probe into the matter was underway, he added.

