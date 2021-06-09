Maha: 3 held for running flesh trade racket; 2 women rescued

Police have arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly running a flesh trade racket here in Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

Two women, who were being forced into prostitution, were also rescued, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the anti-human trafficking cell sent a decoy customer to the accused on Monday. The accused woman called the customer near a hotel in Sasupada village on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway where her two associates also arrived with two women, a police release said.

The police then nabbed the three accused and rescued the two women brought there for flesh trade, it said. The accused, including an auto-rickshaw driver, were subsequently arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the police said.

