Japan, Australia urge peaceful resolution of Taiwan Strait issues

Japan and Australia have agreed to urge a peaceful resolution of Taiwan-related issues, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday, as China steps up pressure on the self-ruled island it claims as its own.

"We confirmed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and agreed to urge a peaceful resolution of the cross-Strait issues," Motegi told reporters after a meeting of defence and foreign ministers from Japan and Australia.

The meeting took place via video conferencing.

