Japan, Australia urges peaceful resolution of Taiwan Strait issues
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-06-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 10:15 IST
Japan and Australia have agreed to urge a peaceful resolution of Taiwan-related issues, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday, as China steps up pressure on the self-ruled island it claims as its own.
"We confirmed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and agreed to urge a peaceful resolution of the cross-Strait issues," Motegi told reporters after a meeting of defense and foreign ministers from Japan and Australia.
The meeting took place via video conferencing.
