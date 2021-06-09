Left Menu

MP: 2 held for illegal trade of pangolin scales

The Tiger Strike Force in Madhya Pradesh has arrested two persons in connection with the killing of pangolin, an endangered animal, and illegal trade of its scales, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Irfan (resident of Anuppur district) and Danish Raza (belonging to Mandla district), were absconding since 2019, he said.

They were nabbed on Tuesday, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Alok Kumar said in a press release. The state forest department's Tiger Strike Force had arrested four persons with 8.5 kg of pangolin scales from an SUV at the Jabalpur railway station on August 29, 2019. Since then, these two accused were absconding and the forest department was searching for them, the official said. Several audio and video clips related to illegal trade of pangolin and its parts were found with the accused, he added.

