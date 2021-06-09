Left Menu

BSP demands thorough inquiry by UP govt into Agra's Paras Hospital "mock oxygen drill" case

Bahujan Samaj Party spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Wednesday demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government should conduct a thorough inquiry into Agra's Paras Hospital case after a viral video of the hospital owner and doctor was purportedly heard saying of conducting a "mock drill" by stopping oxygen supply of critical patients to check "who all can survive."

Speaking to ANI Sudhindra Bhadoria said, "We have seen through the viral video of Paras Hospital in Agra. It is a very horrifying story and 22 people have died. There is need of thorough inquiry into this matter." The BSP leader further said, "We have seen that there have been many lapses by the Uttar Pradesh government and public health department. Therefore it is imperative on part of the government to hold a proper, complete inquiry and punish the guilty. Make an example out of them so that such cases are not repeated again."

Meanwhile, after the video went viral, the Agra administration sealed the private hospital on Wednesday. The state health department also initiated a probe into the incident which took place on April 26. "FIR was registered against him(owner of Paras Hospital). Hospital was sealed immediately. Patients were shifted to other hospitals, new admissions are closed. They've been served notice regarding suspension of their license. Further action will be taken after their reply," Agra DM Prabhu N Singh said.

In a viral video, the owner of Paras Hospital can be heard saying, "During an acute shortage of oxygen... the hospital conducted a mock drill. We stopped the oxygen supply for five minutes around 7 am on April 26. Twenty-two patients started gasping for breath and their bodies began turning blue. Then there were remaining 74 patients and we asked their family members to bring their own oxygen cylinders." (ANI)

