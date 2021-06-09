NGT directs MPCB for ATR on alleged violation of environmental norms by pvt lab

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to furnish an action taken report (ATR) on a plea alleging violation of environmental norms by a private lab at Pune.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said Bio Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 lay down procedures and responsibilities for scientific management of bio-medical waste and absence of compliance of mandate of the rules has the potential for serious diseases.

“In view of the above, let the State PCB look in the matter and take remedial action in accordance with law in respect of the Lab in question and furnish an action taken report within two months by e-mail,” the bench said.

The MPCB may also provide information with reference to compliance of above directions in respect of other pathological laboratories in the state, it said.

The matter is listed for hearing on September 9.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Maharashtra resident Shashikant Vithal Kamble against violation of environmental norms in operation of Dhande Pathlab Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Kothrud, Taluka Haveli in Pune.

According to the applicant, the laboratory is operating without requisite EC or consent under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 (Water Act) and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 (Air Act) and authorization under the Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 (BMW Rules). “Maharashtra State PCB vide letter dated 06.07.2020 declined consent under the Water Act, Air Act and authorisation under the BMW Rules and made it clear that operating the lab without such consents and authorisation is a criminal offence. However, the lab continues to operate the lab in violation of law,” the plea said.

