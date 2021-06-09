Rakesh Tikait to meet Mamata Banerjee today at 3 pm

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday at 3 pm in Kolkata and deliberate on issues involving agriculture, health, education, and the local farmers. Speaking to ANI Rakesh Tikait said "I will meet her around 3 pm today. We will talk about agriculture, health, education, and the local farmers."

"Farmers over here don't get a Minimum Support Price (MSP), so I will talk to the Bengal farmers to write a letter to the Central government from here so that they can get a good price for their crops," he said. He said the Centre should guarantee that a bill will be passed on MSP so that farmers over here can be benefitted from it.

"We will also urge the West Bengal government to write a letter to the Centre against the three new farm laws and if they already wrote then they should send the reminder to the government because these laws will bring loss to farmers. The Centre should guarantee that a bill will be passed on MSP so that farmers over here can be benefitted from it," said Rakesh Tikait. BKU leader further said that like other states, West Bengal should also conduct meetings with farmers every month.

"In many other states, meetings are held every month with the DC. DMs and officers of every department come there. This policy should be implemented in all states," he added. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been very much vocal against the new farm laws and gave her support to farmers' protests. Several TMC MPs had visited the Delhi borders where farmers have been protesting since November last year.

Since the COVID situation is improving, the farmer leaders are planning to intensify the protest. Meanwhile, a large number of farmers led by farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, and United Kisan Morcha leader Yogendra have been staging a dharna in front of Tohana Sadar police station in Fatehabad district of Haryana since Saturday night demanding the release of arrested farmers.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws have been protesting for the last six months. Many have camped at the borders of the national capital. Despite several rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer leaders last year, the deadlock remains. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

