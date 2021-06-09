Two killed as car hits roadside tree in Odisha

At least two persons including a woman were killed when the car in which they were travelling, dashed against a roadside tree in neighbouring Boudh district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased persons were identified as Surendra Nayak, who was driving the car, and Namita Nayak his wife, they said.

Nayak was working in the Irrigation department at Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district and was travelling to Rourkela early this morning when his car met with the accident at Jhadrajing village, Jyotshna Daunri,the Inspector in charge of Purunakatak police station said.

