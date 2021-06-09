Left Menu

NGT directs Punjab forest dept to look into alleged cutting of over 2K trees in Faridkot

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 13:16 IST
NGT directs Punjab forest dept to look into alleged cutting of over 2K trees in Faridkot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Punjab Forest Department to act on a plea alleging illegal cutting of 2,058 trees on the Faridkot Cooperative Sugar Mills Ltd premises.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) to take remedial action, including coercive measures, against the people found responsible for violating the law.

"On the subject of alleged illegal felling of 2,058 trees in the premises of the Faridkot Cooperative Sugar Mills Ltd., we direct the PCCF (HoFF), Punjab to look into the grievance and take remedial measures for the enforcement of Rule of Law.

"The PCCF (HoFF), Punjab may, after ascertaining the facts, take such remedial measures as may be found necessary, including coercive measures against the persons found responsible for violating the law," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Punjab native Gurpreet Singh and others against the illegal cutting of 2,058 grown-up trees standing in the premises of the Faridkot Cooperative Sugar Mills Ltd., Faridkot.

The applicant relied upon newspaper report claiming felling of over 1,000 trees in Faridkot and legal notice addressed to the State of Punjab, the Regional Officer of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change in Chandigarh, the Chief Conservator of Forest, Mohali, and the Bhogpur Cooperative Super Mills Ltd., Bhogpur.

The applicant has also referred to the auction notice for the sale of 2,058 trees in the premises of Bhogpur Cooperative Super Mills Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021