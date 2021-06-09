NGT directs Punjab forest dept to look into alleged cutting of over 2K trees in Faridkot

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Punjab Forest Department to act on a plea alleging illegal cutting of 2,058 trees on the Faridkot Cooperative Sugar Mills Ltd premises.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) to take remedial action, including coercive measures, against the people found responsible for violating the law.

Advertisement

"On the subject of alleged illegal felling of 2,058 trees in the premises of the Faridkot Cooperative Sugar Mills Ltd., we direct the PCCF (HoFF), Punjab to look into the grievance and take remedial measures for the enforcement of Rule of Law.

"The PCCF (HoFF), Punjab may, after ascertaining the facts, take such remedial measures as may be found necessary, including coercive measures against the persons found responsible for violating the law," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Punjab native Gurpreet Singh and others against the illegal cutting of 2,058 grown-up trees standing in the premises of the Faridkot Cooperative Sugar Mills Ltd., Faridkot.

The applicant relied upon newspaper report claiming felling of over 1,000 trees in Faridkot and legal notice addressed to the State of Punjab, the Regional Officer of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change in Chandigarh, the Chief Conservator of Forest, Mohali, and the Bhogpur Cooperative Super Mills Ltd., Bhogpur.

The applicant has also referred to the auction notice for the sale of 2,058 trees in the premises of Bhogpur Cooperative Super Mills Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)