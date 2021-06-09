Left Menu

China objects to Japan and Australia playing up 'China threat'

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-06-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 13:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it strongly objects to Japan and Australia playing up the "China threat" and smearing China maliciously, in response to a joint statement from the two counties. China urged all sides to stop interfering in its internal affairs, and to stop sabotaging regional peace and stability, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.

Japan and Australia said on Wednesday they had "serious concerns" about reported human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, and expressed concern about recent moves that they said weakened Hong Kong's democratic institutions.

